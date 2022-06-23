A local court here has sent a man called Waseem Khan to judicial custody for raping a woman while staying as her live-in partner for two years under a fake identity of Rahul Jain.

Rajasthan police arrested Waseem Khan two days ago and on Thursday he was sent to judicial custody by a local court here.

As per police, Waseem Khan and the 34-year-old victim met through Facebook. The woman was engaged in a clothing business and the accused promised her to help her business grow. Later, the accused came to know that the victim is a divorcee staying with her two kids.

Thereafter, they cohabited as live-in partners. The accused had introduced himself as Rahul Jain.

Sometime back, the accused took her to his house in Meerut where they stayed for two days. There, his brother also tried to rape her but when she shouted, he ran away.

Meanwhile, she came to know the real identity of her partner, Waseem Khan and his brother Naseem Khan.

Without delay, she fled to Jaipur and lodged a complaint at the Vaishali Nagar police station which arrested Waseem Khan on Tuesday.

SHO Hiralal Saini said, “A woman, resident of Khatipura Vaishali Nagar has lodged a report in which she mentioned that after divorce from her husband, she lived with her two children in Jaipur. In 2020, she befriended Rahul Jain through Facebook and both exchanged phone numbers. In May 2020, Rahul came to Jaipur to meet her and later raped her many times on the promise of marrying her.”

The victim said that the accused was putting pressure on her and her children to come back and was threatening to kill her. The police got the victim’s medical examination done and further investigation is in progress.

