In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her father’s friend in the Dehat Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

Following the complaint, the accused has been arrested and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai.

The girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police alleging that the man took her daughter to his house on the pretext of helping his ailing wife and raped her there.

The woman, in her complaint, said the accused was a friend of her husband and frequently visited their home.

A few days ago, the man came to their house again and took the 17-year-old girl with him so that she will take care of his ailing wife. After 10 days had passed, the woman asked him to send her daughter back, the accused said he had married her.

The official said that the woman has filed a complaint against the man for raping her daughter by taking her hostage. The man’s wife has also been named in the complaint.

Further investigations are underway.

20221214-045203