INDIA

Man held for raping one-and-half-yr-old infant in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a one-and-half-year-old infant girl in his neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, police said.

According to police, Ravi Rai, a resident of the Vishnupura area, of Kushinagar district used to often play with the girl.

Rai came to the child’s house and took her away to buy chocolates.

When Rai did not return even after two hours, the girl’s family members went to his house and inquired about their daughter, but was unable to find her there.

The girl’s family members subsequently informed the police.

During police interrogation, the accused admitted raping the girl who was then recovered from a farm.

On the written complaint of the girl’s family members, police have registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ritesh Kumar Singh, said, “The police have arrested the accused and the baby girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital.”

20220831-043803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP announces one more candidate for UP Assembly polls

    WBSSC scam: Netizens spiced up by actor’s post on recovery of...

    Mumbai downpour: 100 students miss IPMAT entrance exams

    Indian Air Force exits from Exercise Cobra Warrior in UK