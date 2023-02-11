After a chase of 2.5 kilometers on foot, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested a 33-year-old man wanted in a Rs 17-lakh robbery at Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Bansal, a resident of Budh Vihar, Delhi. Police said that he was found previously involved in seven cases registered in Ashok Nagar, Anand Parvat and Sadar Bazar police stations.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), one Ashish filed a complaint in Sultanpuri police station that he is working in a firm dealing with Delhi Milk Scheme and Mother Dairy.

“While he was going to the bank to deposit cash of Rs 17 lakh which was kept in a bag, he was overpowered by two persons who beat him with sticks and fled away after robbing the bag containing cash,” said the Special CP.

During the investigation, the police team went through the footages of CCTVs and took the snap from it. “One of the accused was identified as Rahul Bansal and three teams were sent to three different locations of Delhi-NCR to catch him,” said the Special CP.

“Finally, he was located in the Budh Vihar vicinity, while he was going to change hideout. The team tried to round up Rahul but he took advantage of the topographical condition of the vicinity and tried to flee away through the connected streets. The team chased the accused for approximately 2.5 kms on foot and later apprehended him when he came on the main road for taking public transport,” said the official.

During interrogation, Rahul revealed that he along-with his other associates Brijesh, Piyush, Raman Parwa hatched the conspiracy of robbery.

“As per the plan, Brijesh and Rahul approached the complainant and robbed him. The remaining accused persons took their position as per plan for giving safe passage and transportation to the other associates and fled away with booty,” the official added.

