Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man who created fake Facebook accounts to befriend people and extort money from them after recording their nude videos, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Afsar Khan, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C. said that a complaint was received at the Cyber police station of the South West district in which the complainant stated that he got a friend request on Facebook by a certain Anjali Sharma.

He accepted the same and the person started talking with the complainant and recorded his nude video by video calling him on messenger. After some time the alleged person sent the nude video to the complainant through two unknown WhatsApp numbers, the official said.

“The accused also threatened the complainant to circulate his video to his relatives and on social media if his demand of Rs 20,000 is not fulfilled. The alleged person extorted Rs 1,000 from the complainant through Google Pay,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, a case under Sections 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act was registered at Cyber police station in South West district and investigation was taken up.

A police team analysed the technical surveillance and bank account details of the alleged person and subsequently, the location of the accused was zeroed in on and he was nabbed.

Upon intensive interrogation, Khan disclosed that he has been involved in this crime since a year.

“Three victims have been identified so far and others are being identified,” the official added.

