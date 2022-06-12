INDIA

Man held for sextortion in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man who created fake Facebook accounts to befriend people and extort money from them after recording their nude videos, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Afsar Khan, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C. said that a complaint was received at the Cyber police station of the South West district in which the complainant stated that he got a friend request on Facebook by a certain Anjali Sharma.

He accepted the same and the person started talking with the complainant and recorded his nude video by video calling him on messenger. After some time the alleged person sent the nude video to the complainant through two unknown WhatsApp numbers, the official said.

“The accused also threatened the complainant to circulate his video to his relatives and on social media if his demand of Rs 20,000 is not fulfilled. The alleged person extorted Rs 1,000 from the complainant through Google Pay,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, a case under Sections 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act was registered at Cyber police station in South West district and investigation was taken up.

A police team analysed the technical surveillance and bank account details of the alleged person and subsequently, the location of the accused was zeroed in on and he was nabbed.

Upon intensive interrogation, Khan disclosed that he has been involved in this crime since a year.

“Three victims have been identified so far and others are being identified,” the official added.

20220612-193401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now fire breaks out at EV maker Ather Energy’s premises in...

    Mother’s Day: Sushmita Sen says a mother can be both warrior...

    MP cops to get leave to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ with...

    6 students from private university design EV Buggy