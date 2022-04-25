INDIA

Man held for smuggling live pangolin in Odisha

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has arrested a wildlife criminal for smuggling one live pangolin Boudh district, police said on Monday.

According to police officials, a team of STF with help of forest officials conducted a raid near Bagharpur village under Boudh police station in Boudh district Sunday evening and rescued the pangolin weighing 11 kg. Later, the police handed over the pangolin to DFO, Boudh for its safe custody.

The accused, identified as Pradesh Mohakud of the same district, has been handed over to district forest officials for legal action at their end, the police said.

During the last one year, the task force has seized 13 live pangolins and 30 kg 400 grams of pangolin scales and arrested several wildlife criminals involved in the illegal trade.

