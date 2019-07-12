Man held for stabbing live-in partner

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Suspecting her of infidelity, a man on Friday attacked a woman with whom he was in a live-in relationship with a knife in south Delhi, police said.

The accused after the crime was beaten up by a mob and handed over to the police.

According to the police, the incident occurred at noon in DDA flats in Munirka when a local informed police that the man stabbed the woman and he was caught by an angry mob.

“The local police team reached at the spot and arrested the accused person later identified as Varun Pandey, 36, a resident of Krishna Park in Devli. The victim, Pooja was taken to nearby Indian Spinal Injuries Centre for treatment and she was declared unfit for statement,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

The knife used in the crime was also recovered from the spot, he added.

“During investigation, it was found that Pooja was divorced. Varun and Pooja were in a live-in relationship. But they were living separately since last two months. Varun felt that he was being ignored. He also suspected that Pooja was having a relationship with some other person,” the officer added.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused.

