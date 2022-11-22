INDIA

Man held for stalking medical student

A man has been arrested for stalking and harassing a medical girl student of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College.

He is accused of visiting OPD by faking his identity and indulging in obscene overtures in front of the girl.

The accused, identified as Tauheed, said he had a crush on the victim.

Police station in-charge, Dhananjay Pandey, said the man has been arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim.

“A case was registered against him under the relevant sections of IPC, including molestation. The victim alleged that he used to visit OPD in the garb of a patient with different identities and harass her,” Pandey said.

