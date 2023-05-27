The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to the members of the infamous Neeraj Bawana gang in the national capital, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, who has been identified as Navneet Hooda, is a relative of Naveen Bali, an active member of the Neeraj Bawana gang.

The police said that Navneet also used to lure people for buying firearms by posting his videos brandishing weapons on Instagram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Alok Kumar, said that there was inputs about the involvement of Hooda in supplying firearms to the members of the Neeraj Bawana gang in Delhi.

“The information was further developed through technical and manual surveillance, and after efforts for more than a month, Hooda was nabbed from Sector 9 in Rohini on Thursday,” the officer said.

On interrogation, Hooda disclosed that he was associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang for the last five years through Naveen Bali, a sharpshooter in the gang.

“Hooda also revealed that he provided weapons and other logistic support to Naveen Bali and other members of the syndicate. He claimed to have supplied more than 20 pistols to the gang members,” said Kumar.

“He has also disclosed that he would procure pistols from a person in Ghaziabad in. The accused was previously involved in two criminal cases of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, which were registered in Delhi and Noida,” the officer added.

