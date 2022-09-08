INDIA

Man held for threatening to blow up mosque

NewsWire
0
0

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening to blow off a mosque and shoot its cleric if he was not removed.

Superintendent of Police Satyarth Aniruddh said that a letter, threatening to shoot Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam and explode the Jama Masjid in Kila area here, was pasted by the accused on the wall of the mosque on Wednesday.

The accused, Mohammad Samad, told the police that he took the step as the Imam had not allowed him to play DJ on Eid.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Kila police station.

20220908-172402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Students in Bihar provoked through Whatsapp groups during Agnipath protest

    iPhone 13 camera tech creates vibrant colours this Holi

    CBI refers Anubrata Mandal’s medical reports to AIIMS to crosscheck reliability

    SP in a tight spot over LS bypolls in UP