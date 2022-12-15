INDIA

Man held in Chandigarh for spying for ISI, ‘Sikhs for Justice’

NewsWire
0
0

A well-trained spy, who had been working for the ‘Sikhs for Justice’ and Pakistan’s ISI for a long time, was arrested by the Punjab Police in Chandigarh following intelligence inputs, sources said on Thursday.

A team of Operation Cell led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurcharan Singh and Inspector Manpreet Singh arrested the spy.

The spy was identified as Tripender Singh, 40 who had been living in Sector 40 of Chandigarh for a long time.

The accused had been sending information to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Sikhs for Justice for last many years. He sent information regarding the important places of Punjab and other parts of India. He also sent photos and maps of the important places, including the government buildings.

“He also sent videos of Punjab Police building and the offices of senior officials to the ISI handlers. Pakistan’s ISI used to give him good price in lieu of this,” said a source.

The spy was produced before a court which has remanded him to four days’ police custody. As per information, two mobile phones have been recovered from him. The mobile phone contains Pakistani phone numbers.

“He was in touch with one Major of the ISI and a member of the Sikhs for Justice, Paramjeet Pamma. They used to talk on Signal and WhatsApp,” said the source.

The sources also said that in last one year two rocket launcher attacks took place in Punjab. The probe agency will now try to ascertain whether he helped the accused in those attacks.

20221215-151804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘One MLA, One Pension’ will save Rs 100 crore: Punjab CM

    World Athletics C’ship: Vetter pulls out with injury, no clash with...

    97-year-old Communist veteran Achuthanandan calls it a day

    Retired IG suffocates to death in fire incident in Lucknow