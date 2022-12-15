A well-trained spy, who had been working for the ‘Sikhs for Justice’ and Pakistan’s ISI for a long time, was arrested by the Punjab Police in Chandigarh following intelligence inputs, sources said on Thursday.

A team of Operation Cell led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurcharan Singh and Inspector Manpreet Singh arrested the spy.

The spy was identified as Tripender Singh, 40 who had been living in Sector 40 of Chandigarh for a long time.

The accused had been sending information to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Sikhs for Justice for last many years. He sent information regarding the important places of Punjab and other parts of India. He also sent photos and maps of the important places, including the government buildings.

“He also sent videos of Punjab Police building and the offices of senior officials to the ISI handlers. Pakistan’s ISI used to give him good price in lieu of this,” said a source.

The spy was produced before a court which has remanded him to four days’ police custody. As per information, two mobile phones have been recovered from him. The mobile phone contains Pakistani phone numbers.

“He was in touch with one Major of the ISI and a member of the Sikhs for Justice, Paramjeet Pamma. They used to talk on Signal and WhatsApp,” said the source.

The sources also said that in last one year two rocket launcher attacks took place in Punjab. The probe agency will now try to ascertain whether he helped the accused in those attacks.

