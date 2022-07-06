A 22-year-old woman and mother of two kids was killed by her neighbour after she refused his sexual advances, the police said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested the accused, who has been identified as Maan Singh (25), a resident of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), R. Sathiyasundaram, said a PCR call informing about a woman lying in an unconscious condition after slipping from the stairs of her house was received at the Gandhi Nagar police station on July 1.

When the police reached the spot, they found the woman in an unconscious state, lying in a pool of blood on the stairs between the roof and the second floor.

“Her ‘mangal sutra’ was found sunk on her throat and blood was oozing from there,” the DCP said.

The deceased woman along with her husband and two children lived on the ground floor on rent. The husband of the deceased, who works as a helper in a nearby cloth factory, was at his work place at the time of the incident.

“There were no eyewitnesses in the entire building or the nearby places. Even the husband did not express any suspicion about the incident,” Sathiyasundaram said.

The spot was examined by the crime team of Delhi Police along with a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory.

The police then started questioning the victim’s husband, the man who made the PCR call, the person who first saw the dead body, and her neighbours, among others.

Shahdara being a densely-populated area, the first challenge before the police was to identify the culprit and to find out the motive behind the murder.

Several teams were constituted to crack the blind muder case.

“We questioned over 100 tenants from the area. It was difficult for the police to establish the identity of the accused person,” the senior official said.

From the analysis of CCTV footage, the activities of some tenants were found to be suspicious. The cops also used the help of a psychologist, who examined the behaviour, body language and versions of the suspected tenants.

Finally on Wednesday, the accused Maan Singh was identified. He was statying in a room adjacent to the stairs on the second floor of the building and used to work at a nearby factory of readymade garments.

On sustained interrogation, Maan Singh confessed to his crime and said that on July 1, he did not go to his factory due to whitewash work going on there but was working in his room.

After 10 am, when all the tenants left the building for work, the accused started consuming beer. At about 11:45 am, the victim lady went to the terrace to put wet clothes on a rope from drying.

But the accused blocked her way and asked her for sexual favour, but she scolded him and said that she would report his gesture to her husband.

Angered by the refusal, the accused assaulted the woman with scissors.

“When the woman fell down, he slit her throat and went back to his room to wash his hands and scissors which were soaked in blood,” the officer said.

