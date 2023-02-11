INDIA

Man held in Delhi for snatching bag containing cash

Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly snatching the bag of a person that had cash of around Rs 2 lakh in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sintu Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bihar.

A police officer said that Yadav, along with his associates, used to come to Delhi, especially from Bihar, periodically by train in order to commit robbery and snatching, and later returned to their native places.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), a 55 year-old man, Mohammad Sharif, who works with a businessman dealing in tyres in Lahori Gate, reported that he was going to market to meet his employer after collecting cash Rs 1,97,200 from Naya Bazar on Friday.

“At around 5 p.m., when he reached near Novelty Cinema, SPM Marg, Lahori Gate, he got stuck in traffic. An unknown person came from behind, snatched his bag containing cash, and tried to escape from the spot. The complainant raised an alarm and also tried to chase him,” said the DCP.

“The police team was patrolling in the area, when they heard the noise. Police also started chasing the accused and nabbed the accused along with a bag containing cash,” said the DCP.

“Yadav was previously found involved in two cases of theft registered in Lahori Gate and Bara Hindu Rao police stations,” the police officer said.

