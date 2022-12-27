INDIA

Man held in Delhi for threatening to blow up Ludhiana five-star hotel

A man was arrested in the national capital on Tuesday for threatening to blow up Hotel Hyatt Regency in Punjab’s Ludhiana, police said.

After receiving threat on Tuesday afternoon, the Ludhiana police had to get the whole hotel vacated to comb the entire premises but no bomb was recovered.

“Around 4 p.m, information was received from Ludhiana police regarding a bomb threat received by a hotel in Ludhiana. Based on the phone number shared with us, we tracked the suspect to a flat in Dwarka,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said.

“The man was found to be a 24-year-old undergoing treatment for some behavioural disorders. Ludhiana police team has been informed for further enquiry,” he added.

A senior Punjab Police official in Ludhiana said that within hours, the accused was rounded up in Delhi in a joint operation with Delhi Police.

As soon as the Ludhiana police received information about the bomb threat, multiple teams had rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and the hotel was completely evacuated.

“After evacuation, an anti-sabotage check was completed with the help of the bomb disposal team. The accused man had used some words like ‘Bomb Attack’ in his threatening message,” said the official.

