INDIA

Man held in Goa for possessing drugs

The Goa Police on Monday arrested a local person for allegedly possessing cocaine and ecstasy valued at Rs 2 lakh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi, said that after getting input from reliable sources about the drugs trade, a raid was conducted during which the accused was arrested.

The accused person has been identified as Nitin Banaulikar, 44, from Siolim Bardez in North Goa, the officer said.

“During the search, 23.4 gm cocaine valued at Rs 1,87,200 and 3.4 gm ecstasy valued at Rs 17,000 were recovered from his possession,” Dalvi said.

A case has been registered under Section 21(b), 22(b) of the NDPS Act, he added.

20230213-185402

