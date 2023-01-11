INDIA

Man held in Lucknow for ‘abetting’ suicide of 17-yr-old girl

The Lucknow police have arrested a man on alleged charges of abetment to suicide of a teenage girl, police said.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl died by suicide as she hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Madiyaon area here.

“The girl’s father lodged an FIR against a person Rafique Siddique, who had threatened his daughter. The accused has been booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC,” said Qasim Abidi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North.

The girl’s father said that the accused worked in a library in Anna market in Lucknow and wanted to marry his daughter.

The accused even used to send his brother in the house and would claim that he was a politician who could land them in trouble, the victim’s father added.

“The man had also threatened to abduct her which forced my daughter to end her life,” the victim’s father said in his police complaint.

