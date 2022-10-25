INDIA

Man held with 5 common spotted Cuscus at Chennai airport

NewsWire
0
0

Customs officers at the Chennai airport rescued five dwarf and common spotted cuscus being smuggled into India, and arrested the passenger carrying the marsupial animals.

A senior Customs official said that the common spotted Cuscus were concealed inside the check-in baggage of the passenger who arrived from Bangkok. He was intercepted by Customs officers for a search of his luggage.

“On examination of checked-in baggage five common spotted Cuscus were recovered. Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai Airways in consultation with Animal Quarantine and Certification Services,” the official added.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act was lodged and other government departments concerned duly informed.

The accused was produced before a local court where customs officials requested that he be sent to judicial custody, and the court accepted it.

20221025-225603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Puducherry: BJP to provide list of ministers close to swearing-in

    I-T officials search residence of Stalin’s daughter

    E-auction of Raj sandstone blocks soon for use in Ram temple

    6 Shaurya Chakra to Indian Army bravehearts for counter terror ops...