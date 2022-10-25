Customs officers at the Chennai airport rescued five dwarf and common spotted cuscus being smuggled into India, and arrested the passenger carrying the marsupial animals.

A senior Customs official said that the common spotted Cuscus were concealed inside the check-in baggage of the passenger who arrived from Bangkok. He was intercepted by Customs officers for a search of his luggage.

“On examination of checked-in baggage five common spotted Cuscus were recovered. Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai Airways in consultation with Animal Quarantine and Certification Services,” the official added.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act was lodged and other government departments concerned duly informed.

The accused was produced before a local court where customs officials requested that he be sent to judicial custody, and the court accepted it.

