INDIA

Man held with 73K Saudi riyals at IGI airport

NewsWire
0
0

A man carrying 73,000 Saudi riyals valued at Rs 16 lakh inside the false bottom of his bag was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official said on Tuesday.

The CISF staff posted at Terminal-3 of IGI airport noticed suspicious activities of the accused, who has been identified as Sheikh Pappu Khan, in the check-in area.

Khan was supposed to travel from Delhi to Dubai by a Spicejet flight. On suspicion, he was diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking his bag through X-BIS machine, doubtful image of ‘false bottom’ was noticed.

Thereafter, Khan was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic surveillance.

“After clearing the check-in process and immigration formalities, Khan was intercepted by CISF staff and was brought to the Customs office. On thorough checking of his bag, in the presence of Customs officials, 73,000 Saudi riyals valued at Rs 16 lakh were found concealed inside the false bottom of his bag,” a CISF official said.

When asked, Khan could not produce valid documents to carry such huge amount of foreign currency.

20221220-224805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN procures 1.5 L tonne paddy more than previous year

    Kapil Sharma, Daler Mehndi cheer up Mika Singh in his search...

    Raj CM speaks of atmosphere of violence in PM’s presence, BJP...

    SC rejects challenge to MPID Act validity, upholds Maha order to...