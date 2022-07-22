The CISF officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have held a man who was hiding $1,54,500 and 5,000 Thai Baht — approximately Rs 1.24 crore, in his bag.

A senior CISF official said on Friday the passenger, identified as Deepak Kumar Maharaj was held on July 21 at around 9 p.m. on the basis of behaviour detection.

Maharaj was bound for Bangkok by Thai Airways Flight when he was noticed at check-in area, Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport.

On suspicion, he was diverted to random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking through X-BIS machine, some currency concealed in the false bottom of his bag was noticed.

Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures. The matter was also informed to senior officials of CISF as well as Customs officials.

“As the passenger cleared the check-in and immigration formalities, he was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff. The passenger along with his hand bag was brought to the Departure Customs office where after a thorough physical checking, $1,54,500 and 5,000 Thai Baht, worth approximately Rs 1.24 crore was recovered,” said the official.

The official said that on enquiry, Maharaj could not produce valid documents to carry such volume of foreign currency.

Later, he was handed over to the Customs officials for further action into the matter.

