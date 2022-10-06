INDIA

Man held with seven luxury wrist watches worth Rs 28 cr at IGI airport

NewsWire
0
0

The Customs official on Thursday said a man was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling one iPhone 14 pro and seven expensive wrist watches (out of which one was diamond studded) worth Rs 28 crore.

A senior official said that the passenger was held on the basis of APIS Profiling.

“We have booked a case of smuggling of seven highly precious wrist watches. One out of the four is an extraordinarily exorbitant, customized billionaire piece made of gold and studded with diamonds. One diamond studded gold bracelet and one iPhone 14 Pro was also seized,” the official said.

The official said that a detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of the seven wrist watches, including Jacob & Co, Piaget Limelight Stella, Rolex Oyster, one diamond studded gold bracelet and one iPhone 14 having a total value of Rs 28,17,97,864,” the official said.

The said recovered goods has been seized under section 110 of customs act. The passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act, as the offence being non bailable committed by him is covered under 135 of the Customs Act.

20221006-155807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two non-locals injured in blast in J&K’s Pulwama

    Biden clears huge defence budget as race with China hots up

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC put one foot in final with a...

    Model Mahi Goswami makes acting debut with ‘Gulam Begam Badshah’.