Man held with weapon at Escort Mujesar Metro Station

A man with a “katta” (country-made pistol) and a live round at was held from Escort Mujesar Metro Station in neighbouring Faridabad (Haryana) on Monday, the CISF said.

The accused was identified as Dinesh Mandal, a resident of Bihar.

A senior Central Industrial Security Force official said that the man was held at around 4.50 p.m.

“During baggage screening through X-BIS machine at Escort Mujesar metro station, Constable Dharmender Paswan noticed an image of a pistol inside a bag. Immediately, he stopped the conveyor belt as well as the passenger and informed his shift In-charge,” the CISF official said.

The shift in-charge of CISF rushed to the spot and the bag was checked physically in presence of the passenger and the weapon with one round was found inside the bag.

Mandal was interrogated but did not give satisfactory answers and even tried to mislead the officials, the CISF said.

The matter was then informed to the CISF’s senior officer, Station Controller, and local police, to whom Mandal and the weapon were handed over to for further legal action, the official said, adding that an FIR was being lodged in this matter.

