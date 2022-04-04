INDIA

Man hiding gold under wig held at Lucknow Airport

NewsWire
0
0

A man trying to smuggle gold by concealing it under his wig was held by the Customs department at Lucknow Airport on Monday.

A senior Customs official said that the passenger was caught after he reached Lucknow Airport from Sharjah.

“On the basis of passenger profiling, the accused was intercepted while walking through the green channel. During his personal search, it was observed that he was wearing a wig. On removing his wig, it was found that a pouch made of black tape containing gold compound was glued to the top of his scalp,” he said.

A total 291 grams of gold valued at Rs 15,42,300, was recovered from the pouch. “The recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act,” he added.

The sleuths produced the passenger before a court and moved a plea requesting the court to send him to judicial custody.

As the accused was not required for further interrogation, the court after hearing their contention remanded him to judicial custody.

20220404-195002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 held with 60 kg ‘charas’ worth Rs 120 Cr in...

    BJP MLA drives off with O2 cylinders amidst crisis in UP

    ‘All kids drink’, Raj Congress MLA’s video goes viral

    Karnataka mulls to ban hookah bars