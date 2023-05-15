A 23-year-old employee of an ‘animal-feed’ businessman and his associate were detained for concocting a fake robbery story of Rs 5.56 lakh in the national capital on Monday afternoon, an official said.

According to police, an information was received around 3:15 p.m. in which the caller Nippo, who is an employee of Sukhmal Chand Jain, who runs an animal feed business, told police that that Rs 5.65 lakh had been robbed by bike-borne assailants in Harsh Vihar.

However, during the initial investigation, some discrepancies were found in Nippo’s narrative.

“He was questioned in detail and during questioning, he broke down and admitted to having misappropriated the money himself. The allegedly robbed amount of Rs 5.65 lakh has been recovered. His accomplice Amit has also been detained,” said the official.

