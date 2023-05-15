INDIA

Man, his accomplice detained for fake robbery bid in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 23-year-old employee of an ‘animal-feed’ businessman and his associate were detained for concocting a fake robbery story of Rs 5.56 lakh in the national capital on Monday afternoon, an official said.

According to police, an information was received around 3:15 p.m. in which the caller Nippo, who is an employee of Sukhmal Chand Jain, who runs an animal feed business, told police that that Rs 5.65 lakh had been robbed by bike-borne assailants in Harsh Vihar.

However, during the initial investigation, some discrepancies were found in Nippo’s narrative.

“He was questioned in detail and during questioning, he broke down and admitted to having misappropriated the money himself. The allegedly robbed amount of Rs 5.65 lakh has been recovered. His accomplice Amit has also been detained,” said the official.

20230515-211404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana BJP chief appears before women’s panel

    Visa enters the world of NFTs, to help digital-first creators

    Trinamool Congress says will raise own issues in Parliament

    Telangana minister’s convoy attacked during meeting of Reddy community