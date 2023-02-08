In yet another case of hit-and-drag, a speeding car dragged a 25-year-old man’s body for almost 11 km on the Yamuna Expressway before stopping near a Mathura toll block.

According to the police, the car was going towards Noida from Agra when the body of the man, stuck on the left side rear wheel, caught the attention of security personnel at a toll booth in Mant area in Mathura.

Police recovered the badly mangled body parts and sent it for post-mortem.

Additional superintendent of police, Trigun Bisen, said: “The victim has been identified as Rijpal Singh a resident of Urenga village under the jurisdiction of Bakewar police station of Etawah district. He used to work as a driver with a private courier company in Delhi and met with the accident while returning to his native place on Tuesday.”

He added: “The accused, Virendra Singh, who was driving a car with a Delhi registration number, is being interrogated. CCTV cameras on the expressway are also being examined.”

During questioning, the accused told the police that “due to dense fog, visibility on the expressway was low. Hence, the man who had met with an accident got stuck with the car.”

Following a preliminary investigation, police found blood stains near milestone 106 of the expressway, which is around 11 km away from the toll plaza where the car was spotted.

