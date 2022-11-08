INDIA

Man in Bengal’s Murshidabad held for torturing two women after tagging them as lesbians

A man was arrested in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district for allegedly assaulting two women and burning the private parts of one of them after accusing them of being a same-sex relationship, police said.

Saheb Sheikh is the brother-in-law of one of the victims and as per the police complaint filed by the members of the victims’ families, the two women were targeted since they tried to resist rape attempts by him and his close associate Kadam Mollah, who is still absconding.

District police sources said that the incident happened on the night of October 26, while the two victims were sleeping in a room.

As per the statement given by the victims to the police, Sheikh and Mollah berged into their room and tried to molest them. As they resisted, he tagged them as lesbians and after that physically assaulted them and even burnt the private part of the one of the victims with hot iron rod.

The accused even threatened them of dire consequences if they reveal the incident to their relatives. After that, the accused duo went absconding.

The two victims, according to district police sources, were in a state of trauma and initially they suppressed the incident from their family members. However, finally they revealed everything to their family members, who filed a complaint at the local Sagardighi Police station.

The police lodged an FIR against the accused under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and started investigation. Finally on late Sunday night, Sheikh was held from his hideout at Sagardighi and a search is on for the other accused.

