Sri Lanka Police on Friday said that the man, who threw his drinking glass at the Indian Consulate General Office wall in Jaffna, was in an inebriated state.

Police Media spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nihal Thalduwa told IANS that investigation has revealed that the person who was taken into custody had confessed that he was under the influence of liquor and had thrown the glass cup mistaking it to the plastic cup that was used to drink in the vehicle.

“Besides, he was not aware about the location and that the glass had hit the Indian Consulate General office. The glass had actually hit outside wall of the office,” the police media spokesperson said.

SSP Thalduwa said using the CCTV footages, the black colour vehicle and its registration number were extracted and the driver and the other passenger in the vehicle were taken into custody and questioned.

On Thursday night, police was alerted that a person in an unidentified vehicle had thrown a glass at the Indian Consulate General office in Jaffna. The glass had hit the security guard post.

The police investigation using the CCTV footages had revealed that the glass was thrown from a black colour car registered from the Eastern province. Later, two suspects had been arrested and interrogated.

20221111-171804

