INDIA

Man in MP’s Rewa beats up woman brutally to refusing to marry, video goes viral

A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa was beaten up brutally for refusing to marry a man with whom she was in a relationship for several years, as per a video going viral on social media.

The woman’s refusal to marry made the accused, later identified as Pankaj Tripathi, furious and he thrashed her and left lying unconscious on the roadside. The incident was reported in Mauganj area of Rewa district on Thursday, but came to the police’s attention after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The viral video showed the couple walking while holding hands and suddenly the man slaps the woman, grabs her hair, and slams her into the ground head-first. He did not stop here, and mercilessly kicked her with full force in the face and all over her body, till she fell unconscious and then left the spot.

Some passersby noticed the woman lying unconscious and informed the family. The victim’s family did lodge a police complaint, but only after did the video surface on social media, did the police take cognizance in the matter and swing into action.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rewa, Anil Sonkar told IANS that the accused and the two other persons, who recorded the video have been arrested. The accused Tripathi, who was on the run after the incident, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur.

“Two persons, who filed the incident were associated with accused Tripathi, and they have been booked under IT Act. During the interrogation, Tripathi has confessed that he was in a relationship with the woman for the last several years, and the families were also aware about it,” Sonkar said.

According to Sonkar, Tripathi wanted to marry the woman, however, a dispute over some money became a hurdle on their way.

“The economic condition of the woman’s family is not good and her mother wanted some money from the man, but he refused to accept this proposal. This issue has been going on for the last several months. On Thursday, when they met, the man asked the woman to marry him, however, she refused to do so, which made him furious, which led to the incident,” the ASP Sonkar said.

20221225-214804

