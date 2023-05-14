HEALTHINDIA

Man in police custody turns violent in Kerala hospital

A 32-year-old man, who was taken into police custody for breaking the glass panes of a house, turned violent when he was brought for medical verification.

The man, Rafeeq of Chelembra in Malappuram district, was brought to Tirurangadi taluk hospital when he attacked the policeman and hurled abuses at the doctor and para medical staff in the hospital.

Days before, a resident doctor of Kottarakkara Taluk hospital, Vandana Das was killed when she was attacked with a surgical knife by a person brought to the hospital by the police. Even though five policemen were present, the man, Sandeep, who is an Upper Primary school teacher, attacked the resident doctor several times leading to her death after profuse bleeding.

The doctors had conducted protest marches and had abstained from work even refusing to go to the emergency clinics.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) state president, Dr. Sulfi N. while speaking to media persons said that stringent action must be taken against those who are responsible for attacking doctors and medical staff. Dr. Sulfi said that doctors and medical staff were working under trying conditions and one or other day, incidents of violence against doctors were being reported from various corners of the state.

It may be noted that there is a huge availability of psychotropic drugs, including deadly products like MDMA in the state leading to several youngsters getting addicted to these drugs. There have been calls from various civil society organisations and political parties for the police and excise departments to crack down on drug syndicates that are turning into a menace for Kerala society.

20230514-105603

