In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old man allegedly set ablaze his wife and two minor children by pouring kerosene on them in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday evening at Moji Gopalpur which falls under Kotwali Shahar police circle.

Bijnor SP Dinesh Singh, said: “A case has been registered against the accused, identified as Arun Kumar, and three of his family members, including two of his brothers and his mother, under relevant sections of Dowry Prohibition Act based on the complaint of the victim, his wife Vandana.

“All the three victims, including his 26-year-old wife, four-year-old daughter and one-year-old son, have sustained severe burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.”

Vandana, in her complaint, mentioned that since they got married four years ago, Arun and his family members have been harassing her over dowry which led to frequent quarrels and disharmony in the family.

“Further investigation is underway. All the four accused are on the run. Efforts are on to arrest them soon,” the SP added.

