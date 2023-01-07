INDIA

Man injured after house collapse in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

A man was injured after a house collapsed in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call regarding a fire in a house adjacent to Khursheed market on Qutub road was received around 6.29 p.m. following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

However, no fire and smoke were seen at the spot and it seemed to be a structure collapse. The injured was sent to hospital for treatment, said the official.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that they are trying to ascertain the cause and prima facie, it seems to be water pump pipe rupture.

