A man was injured after a house collapsed in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call regarding a fire in a house adjacent to Khursheed market on Qutub road was received around 6.29 p.m. following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

However, no fire and smoke were seen at the spot and it seemed to be a structure collapse. The injured was sent to hospital for treatment, said the official.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that at around 6.20 p.m, a sudden sound and flowing of dust with structural collapse of stairs occurred in a shop at Sadar Bazaar area.

“It is a shop of Pinky Agrawal, who sells undergarments and subsequent to this incident, the stairs got damaged and some articles from the shop got scattered outside,” he said, adding it seems from a blast in a water pipe.

“No soot, fire, pellets or smell of any chemical etc was observed. At present, one injured has been shifted to Bara Hindu Rao hospital for treatment. He has minor injuries. Area has been cordoned off,” the DCP said, adding that crime team and FSL teams are on the way to the spot.

