A 27-year-old man was shot at by two assailants in the national capital’s Dwarka area in the wee hours of Saturday, an official said.

According to the official, the said firing incident was reported at 1.23 a.m. from the area falling under Bindapur police station. “It is alleged that two persons came on a motorcycle and one of them fired on the pillion rider of another motorcycle,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsh Wardhan said.

The injured, identified as Kapil, was rushed to hospital where he is currently under treatment for gunshot injuries.

The official said that an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered and investigation into the incident is underway.

