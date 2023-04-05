INDIA

Man injured in Sasaram bomb explosion succumbs in Varanasi

A man, who was injured due to a bomb explosion in Bihar’s violence-hit Sasaram, succumbed due to his injuries in a hospital in neighbouring UP’s Varanasi city on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased, Raja Kumar, sustained splinter injuries on his head after a high intensity bomb exploded during its making in Sherganj area in Sasaram on April 2.

Raja was facing the charges of manufacturing bombs along with five others. All of them were injured in that explosion and admitted in district Sadar hospital, but later referred later to the BHU in Varanasi after their condition turned critical.

The police said that Raja, along with his mother, came to Sherganj in Sasaram to meet his aunt. At that time, communal riots broke out in the city. A bomb exploded in a house and he was seriously injured along with five others.

After the incident, Bihar DGP R.S. Bhatti claimed that six persons were involved in manufacturing of bombs, and one went off, injuring them.

The Sasaram police are now making efforts to find out the actual circumstances of his fatal injury.

