INDIALIFESTYLE

Man jumps into Yamuna river from DND flyover, dies

NewsWire
0
0

A man died after he jumped in Yamuna river from the DND flyover on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

According to police, a police control room call was received around 1:45 p.m at Sunlight Colony police station regarding one person, who had jumped in Yamuna river from DND flyover after which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On spot, one bike was found abandoned standing on DND flyover. The bike is registered in the name of one Raju Kumar, a resident of Kakrola in Dwarka area,” said a senior police official.

The caller, Arif, a resident of Jhuggi in Taimur Nagar, told police that when he was fishing in the river, he saw a person jumping from the DND flyover.

“The dead body of an unknown person is recovered from the river and on searching of the dead body no document found to establish the identity of body,” said the official, adding that police teams are also tracing the address on which the bike is registered.

“We have also initiated proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure,” the official added.

20230614-183004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shraddha Arya: Wonderful that Shakti and I keep our personal, professional...

    Extension to ED’s key official to maintain pace of probe in...

    I-League: NEROCA FC register 2-1 win over Aizawl FC

    Athletics rankings: Neeraj Chopra rises to world No. 1 in men’s...