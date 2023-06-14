A man died after he jumped in Yamuna river from the DND flyover on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

According to police, a police control room call was received around 1:45 p.m at Sunlight Colony police station regarding one person, who had jumped in Yamuna river from DND flyover after which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On spot, one bike was found abandoned standing on DND flyover. The bike is registered in the name of one Raju Kumar, a resident of Kakrola in Dwarka area,” said a senior police official.

The caller, Arif, a resident of Jhuggi in Taimur Nagar, told police that when he was fishing in the river, he saw a person jumping from the DND flyover.

“The dead body of an unknown person is recovered from the river and on searching of the dead body no document found to establish the identity of body,” said the official, adding that police teams are also tracing the address on which the bike is registered.

“We have also initiated proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure,” the official added.

