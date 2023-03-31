INDIA

Man jumps to death from 4th floor of Delhi’s Rohini court

A 35-year-old man, who attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of Delhi’s Rohini Court on Friday afternoon, succumbed to his injuries during the treatment at a hospital, police said.

The deceased was identified as Daljit Singh, a resident of DLF Phase 3, Gurugram.

Police have also recovered a suicide note from the deceased. “The person suffered from depression. Further enquiry is going on,” the official said.

According to police, around 3.10 p.m., information was lodged at Prashant Vihar police station that a person had jumped off from fourth floor in Rohini court.

“The Station House Officer of Prashant Vihar police station along with a team immediately reached the spot. Daljit was found lying on the floor. He was immediately taken to Saroj Hospital through CATS ambulance for treatment,” said a senior police official.

“He later on succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the hospital. Proceedings under Section 174 CrPC has been initiated and enquiry regarding this matter is being done. A suicide note has also been recovered from the deceased,” said the official.

