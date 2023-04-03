INDIA

Man jumps to death from 5th floor of Coimbatore hospital

NewsWire
0
0

A 37-year-old man who was admitted at a Coimbatore hospital after getting injured in a road accident, jumped to his death from the fifth floor on Monday.

Pugazh Raja (37) of Coimbatore met with an accident when his motorbike hit a truck at Kondalampatti in Salem district of Tamil Nadu on March 19.

As he had suffered head injuries he was brought to the specialty hospital, Kovai Medical Centre, and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

After five days, he was shifted to the general ward of the hospital which was on the fifth floor of the building.

His wife Sathya and a relative were with him at the hospital.

Police said that in the early hours of Monday, he opened his room and jumped.

Pugazh Raja died on the spot.

20230403-134402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala HC raps superstar Mohanlal in illegal ivory possession case

    India supplying 1,160 MW power to B’desh, 1,500 MW more in...

    Kejriwal sets stage for Punjab poll battle with Kisan rally

    Tushar Vellapally rubbishes KCR claim that he was involved in MLA...