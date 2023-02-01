INDIA

Man killed after his Mercedes crashes into tree, catches fire in Noida

A man was killed after his Mercedes car rammed into a divider, hit a tree and caught fire in Noida’s Sector 93.

The victim, who died on the spot, has been identified as Anuj Sherawat. He was a resident of Delhi’s Rohini and was working as a senior manager in a private firm.

The accident took place on late Tuesday night at Eldeco Crossroads in Sector 93, when the victim was driving back to his home after attending an expo.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Additional DCP, Central Noida, Vishal Pandey said that the victim could not escape as the car’s automatic lock got engaged after the accident.

Pandey added that the deceased’s family has been informed and further investigation into the matter is on.

