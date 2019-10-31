Man killed allegedly by female partner, probe on.

Gurugram, Nov 1 (IANS) A 55-year-old man was allegedly gunned down by his female partner in a car at Daulatabad Chowk near Sector 103 of Dwarka expressway on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Roshan Lal, a native of adjoining Jhajjar district. He received gunshot injury in the head and reportedly died instantly.

Lal’s son Rahul Kumar alleged that a woman, Sumit Phogat, had picked his father from his Jhajjar office on Thursday morning around 10 a.m. Phogat had reportedly told Lal’s colleagues that they were going to his second office in Gurugram.

“Instead of going to the Gurugram office, they went to some other place and consumed liquor together. A known person informed me around 11.50 p.m. about my father lying unconscious with injuries in the head in his car. I rushed there and found that he had sustained a bullet injury in his temporal region,” Kumar said.

“I strongly suspect that Phogat killed my father,” Kumar alleged.

Meanwhile, Gurugram police have registered an FIR under IPC sections of 302 (murder) and Criminal conspiracy in Rajendra Park police station and investigating are the matter.

“We are primarily looking for Phogat who is at large now. She is our prime suspect as per the circumstantial evidences and statement of deceased’s son,” said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

