Man killed as gunmen attack vehicle in Bihar’s Purnea

One person was killed and another injured after unidentified armed men shot them in their vehicle in Bihar’s Purnea district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jainendra Mandal, a native of Kabaiya village under Dhamdaha police station.

The police said that four gunmen intercepted the vehicle in which Mandal and others were travelling and shot Mandal who was sitting on the front seat. Another occupant also sustained a gunshot injury and his condition is said to be critical.

The reason for the incident is not ascertained yet. Police are waiting for the recovery of the injured person to take his statement.

