A 20-year-old man was killed allegedly by his brother-in-law on the outskirts of Delhi on Friday, a Delhi Police official said.

The deceased, identified as Vikas alias Akash, a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar, was found lying in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, near the railway station park in Nangloi.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 1.30 p.m. regarding the murder of a man.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the body of 20-year-old Vikas, with his throat slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The caller was identified as Bimlesh Rana, the brother of the accused Pankaj,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Harendra Singh said.

“The Forensic Science Laboratory and crime teams were called to the scene, and the body was shifted to the mortuary. The investigation is currently ongoing, and several teams have been constituted to nab the accused,” he said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Pankaj had married Geeta Kumari, the sister of Vikas, in 2016.

The police have not yet disclosed any possible motive for the murder.

