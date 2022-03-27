INDIA

Man killed by tiger in UP’s Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

NewsWire
0
0

A 61-year-old man was killed in an attack by a tiger in Mailani range of forests in the Dudhwa buffer zone of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Sanjay Pathak, Field Director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, said the deceased has been identified as Sharafat of Parvatpur village.

“His body was recovered from inside the forest on Saturday evening. His family members said that he had gone into the forest to graze cattle on Friday but did not return home. The family searched for Sharafat but did not find him,” the official added.

On Saturday, some locals saw the deceased victim’s partially eaten body and informed his family.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and carried out preliminary investigations.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and residents of local villages in the area have been asked not to venture out alone.

20220327-064802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Father-son duo Mammootty, Dulquer head to OTT with ‘Salute’ and ‘Puzhu’

    UP minister slams Priyanka, Akhilesh for ‘negative’ politics

    Pak says attack on police precinct signals onset of terrorism in...

    Space industry hopes for exciting 2022 after a forgettable 2021