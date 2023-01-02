A man, who had beaten his friend for refusing to give money for purchasing liquor, was killed in a fit of rage in east Delhi’s Ghazipur. Police have now nabbed three persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder case while the fourth accused is on the run.

DCP of East Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said that the deceased Vikash had once beaten his friend Himanshu for refusing to give money for purchasing liquor. Himanshu, along with his friends, killed Vikash to take revenge for the insult.

The official said that on January 1, the police got a PCR call regarding a body which was lying in a vacant land near DDA paper market in Khora Colony. After receiving the PCR call a team was sent to the spot. The police team found a body of a male whose face was brutally smashed.

The police said that the deceased was later on identified as Vikash Yadav alias Praveen Pradhan (20) a resident of Ghaziabad. The police lodged a case of murder and formed a team to solve the case.

The team scanned over hundred CCTV footages and spoke to a number of people in the area.

Later they learnt that the deceased was seen with Himanshu alias Makoi, Nitin and one minor boy who live in the area.

The police conducted a raid and nabbed Himanshu.

“He disclosed that Vikash had once demanded money from him to buy liquor. When he refused, the deceased brutally thrashed him. After this, he had decided to teach Vikash a lesson. On January 1, he along with his friends was having liquor at DDA plot when Vikash reached over there. They had an argument with Vikash and they killed him,” the police said.

At the instance of Himanshu, Nitin was also arrested from his residence. Later, a juvenile was also apprehended from his residence.

“The accused persons have no previous involvements. Efforts are on to arrest fourth associate who is absconding,” said the police.

