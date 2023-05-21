INDIA

Man killed in celebratory firing at wedding in Bihar

A man who went to attend a wedding in Bihar’s Chapra city was killed in celebratory firing.

On Saturday night, the man, who went to Jalalpur village to attend a marriage function, sustained gunshot injury during celebratory firing.

The locals rushed him to Sadar hospital Chapra where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh Yadav, was a native of Rajauli village under Baniapur police station.

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person in Saraiya police station. The local police are scanning the video footage of guests who were taking pictures from mobile phones to identify the accused.

