INDIA

Man killed in Delhi’s Okhla after tiff over political issue, one held

A 45-year-old man was killed in Southeast Delhi’s Okhla area following a quarrel with another man over some political issue, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Prabhu Nath. According to police, a PCR call regarding a quarrel in Okhla Phase-II was received at Okhla Industrial Area police station at 10:57 p.m. on Sunday.

“Head Constable Vinod reached the spot and enquired about the matter in which it was revealed that a scuffle took place between Prabhu Nath and one Vikas Chauhan,” said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

The injured Prabhu was shifted to some unknown hospital, however, at 3:48 a.m, it was informed by AIIMS that one Prabhu was brought dead at the hospital.

“Police team then reached the hospital and inspected the dead body, however, no other injuries were found on the dead body except abrasion over nose,” said the DCP.

“On further enquiry from the spot, one eyewitness, Kishore Kumar, who works as a guard, told police that the drivers of Gaurav Goods Career Transports – Prabhu, Vikas Chauhan and one Nitin – were cooking and drinking near their trucks,” said the DCP.

“After some time, a heated argument ensued between Prabhu and Vikas over some political issue. Vikas pushed Prabhu due to which he fell down and got unconscious. Kishor had dialled 112 and shifted the injured to AIIMS by ambulance where he was declared brought dead,” said the official.

“The body has been preserved in the mortuary. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and Vikas was arrested,” the official added.

20230410-174604

