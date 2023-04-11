INDIA

Man killed in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area

NewsWire
0
0

A 47-year-old man was killed by unidentified persons in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Satpal, a resident of Tagore Garden in Rajouri Garden area.

According to police, a police control room call was received at around 9 a.m. in which caller Bhola Ram said that his brother had been murdered.

“After the call, a police team rushed to the spot and found the dead body of deceased Satpal. The crime and Forensic teams inspected the spot and they collected the necessary evidence,” said a senior police official.

“Multiple teams from local police and special staff have been deputed for CCTV analysis to ascertain the crime sequence and identify the accused,” said the official.

The official said that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station and further probe is on.

20230411-150202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Garuda Aerospace inks MoU with Israel’s Elbit Systems

    PM Modi launches several initiatives to strengthen MSME sector

    UP villages to be provided music kits

    CAG urges for greater use of data analytics, AI