A 47-year-old man was killed by unidentified persons in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Satpal, a resident of Tagore Garden in Rajouri Garden area.

According to police, a police control room call was received at around 9 a.m. in which caller Bhola Ram said that his brother had been murdered.

“After the call, a police team rushed to the spot and found the dead body of deceased Satpal. The crime and Forensic teams inspected the spot and they collected the necessary evidence,” said a senior police official.

“Multiple teams from local police and special staff have been deputed for CCTV analysis to ascertain the crime sequence and identify the accused,” said the official.

The official said that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station and further probe is on.

