A late night brawl during a party at a bar here over the food bill resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Brijesh, a father of two little kids, and a resident of Hasanpur village in Bihar’s Chapra district.

According to an official, the incident took place at around 11 p.m. on Monday during a party at a bar named Lost Lemons in Garden Galleria Mall.

“A scuffle broke out between some people who had gone to the bar for a party and the staff of the bar over the payment of bills,” Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP (Noida) said.

During the brawl, one person named Brijesh, sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“He succumbed to his injuries during the treatment,” the official said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station.

The police have identified the suspects and also detained 16 people, including members of the bar.

“We have all the CCTV footage of the incident and further necessary legal action is being taken,” the official added.

Sources in the police department told IANS that of the 16 detainees, the police have identified around 8 suspects who were involved in the scuffle.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Meanwhile, the management of the bar ‘Lost Lemons’ in a statement quoting the owner Luv Dhingra said the “unfortunate” incident took place outside the club and involved a few unidentified miscreants who were not part of the club security since the club does not have any bouncers employed at all.

“As a club owner, we are cooperating with the police and have already provided the DVR, CCTV footage, and the club has been sealed,” Dhingra said.

