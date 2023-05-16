INDIA

Man killed in road accident in Bihar district

A man working as a home guard in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district was killed in a road accident, police said on Tuesday.

Dinesh Thakur (Batch number 141 U) was deployed at Bhutahi picket under Sonbarsa police station, along with two others.

Police said that an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the police picket and one of the broken barriers hit Thakur on head and chest injuring him severely late on Monday night.

“Thakur was critically injured in this tragic accident. His fellow home guards rushed him to Sadar hospital in Sitamarhi where he succumbed to his injuries,” said an official spokesperson of the Sitamarhi police.

Following the accident, the errant driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot.

“We have registered an FIR under rash and negligent driving amount to culpable homicide against unknown person and investigation is underway. The errant driver will be arrested soon,” he said.

IANS.AJK.

20230516-111603

