INDIA

Man killed in UP for seeking passage for tractor

NewsWire
A man was allegedly killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut after seeking passage for his tractor to pass.

Aamir, along with two other people, were carrying chaff on his tractor and passing through Solana village when he encountered a few men who were standing blocking the road.

After Aamir asked them to make way, a verbal spat erupted between him and the other group.

Later, the same group of men, wielding weapons, visited Amir’s house and allegedly shot him dead after an argument.

The accused have been identified as Afaaq, Abaad and Aurangzeb.

Immediately after the incident, Aamir was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Aamir’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to ASP Meerut, Rohit Singh, the deceased man’s family has registered a complaint, and a search is underway to nab the accused.

