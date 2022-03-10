INDIA

Man killed, mutilated in broad daylight in Bihar’s West Champaran

By NewsWire
0
10

A man was killed in Bihar’s West Champaran district in a dispute over property on Thursday. The accused also mutilated the body by chopping both the legs in full public view.

The incident happened in Marsauni village under Inarwa police station around 10 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Kamuddin Mian. He had a property dispute with a neighbour named Sadhu Paswan.

The police said that Kamuddin started the construction of his house on Thursday morning when Sadhu Paswan along with four other persons reached the place and asked him to stop the construction. This led to an exchange of hot words and Sadhu Paswan shot him twice in a fit of rage.

The accused also chopped both the legs of Kamuddin Mian in a bid to terrorise his family members. They fled from the spot without any resistance from any of the villagers.

“We immediately reached the village and recovered the body. It has been sent for postmortem. The accused are on the run. We went to the houses of the accused which are located in the same village to quiz their family members and know their hideouts. Efforts are on to nab them,” said Kundan Kumar, SHO of Inarwa police station.

