INDIA

Man killed over distribution of construction material; 3 held

A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed by three men including his brother over the distribution of construction materials from an ancestral house in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Aali village in Badarpur area.

The accused individuals — Pramod, his son Ashish and Varun –have been apprehended and a case of murder has been registered.

According to police, on Monday around 2.12 p.m., the police received a call regarding a quarrel at a shop in N Block, Amar Market, Saurabh Vihar, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, it was found that a PCR van had taken the injured person to hospital. Thereafter, at 3.49 p.m., information was received regarding the admission of Ashok Kumar, brought dead, after being assaulted near his house,” said a senior police officer.

A police team reached the hospital where medico legal reports of Ashok and his son Arun Kumar were obtained.

“Thereafter, the statement of injured Arun was recorded wherein he claimed that his father Ashok had a quarrel with his brother Pramod and his sons over the distribution of construction materials from an ancestral house in N Block, Saurabh Vihar. During the quarrel, his uncle Pramod caused head injury to his father and his cousin brothers attacked him, causing a stab injury,” the police officer said.

